Oxygen Tank Exploded During Port McNicoll Blaze
Tay Township Fire Chief Pointing To Electrical Issue As Cause
An explosion heard coming from a home on fire in Port McNicoll yesterday was a home medical oxygen tank, and not the cause of the fire. Chief Brian Thomas tells us the fire was electrical in nature, and not considered suspicious. One person was in the home at the time, he got out okay as did the family pets, but his tank of oxygen did not. All told, firefighters are estimating the damage at $250,000.