Join one of our Makers in Residence from BRIX. Work to learn the basics of programming with Arduino. The open-source Arduino Software (IDE) makes it easy to write code and upload it to any Arduino board. Week 1: Code lights to blink and write a scrolling LED message. Week 2 Connect an Arduino to external devices by making a simple alarm circuit. For ages, 8-12 with a parent or caregiver. Registration required.

