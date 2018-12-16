Penetanguishene Museum Breakfast With Santa

Let the joy of Christmas bring out the child in you by joining the Penetanguishene Centennial Museum & Archives for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday & Sunday December 15th & 16th. Between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. sit down for a hearty breakfast of waffles, sausage, hot beverages and juice. Visit with Santa, make crafts, play games and do a scavenger hunt for a small prize. A wonderful way to start a new family tradition or carry on an old one. &7.00 per person. Reservations are not required, but are recommended if you wish to ensure a specific seating time