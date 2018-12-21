Join us for a Pride Community Feast on December 21! Welcoming friends, families, and allies to share food, socialize, and come together.

Hosted by Fierté Simcoe Pride and The Gilbert Centre at the The Kiwanis Club of Barrie (80 Bradford Street, Unit 549)

Turkey, potatoes, and various fixings and drinks will be provided. Individual and business donations will be accepted ahead of the event. Please contact Keegan at keegan.hobson@fiertesimcoepride.com for arrangements.

Potluck items welcome too. Please label any items you bring with the ingredients used.

This is a dry event and open to all ages