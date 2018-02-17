Red Door Curling Bonspiel Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka

Looking for something to do on the Family Day long weekend? We’ve brought our Red Door Culring Bonspiel back and we want YOU to join us on Saturday, February 17th! Register your team today and enjoy a fun filled day that includes 2 six end games, a light breakfast, lunch, prizes, music and more! Whether you are a beginner or expert curler – everyone is welcome! Download the Registration Package and sign up now! Interested in sponsoring? We still have Curling Sheet sponsorships available! Download the Sponsorship Package for more information.

For further details on this event, or other upcoming Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka fundraising events, please contact Katherine Speirs at 705-726-5199 or katherine@gildasclubsm.org.