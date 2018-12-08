It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Join us for a celebration of Christmas cheer and help ensure every child has a gift to open the Christmas.

Saturday December 8, 2018

You’re invited to join us for a full day of live music, ‘Rocking for kids this Christmas’, at the Orillia Legion. (Doors open at 3:00 until 10:30) Any donation of new, unwrapped toys or gifts for a boy or girl of any age, are welcome and appreciated, or donate 5 dollars at the door and enjoy the show with a complimentary coffee, water and snack (while they last). As well as a chance to win a door prize gift basket valued at over 100 dollars. (This is a non-profit event and 100% of all door fees will provide more toys.)

Entertainment provided by,

George Anstey

HOBO Jam

Steph Dunn

The Addiction

Midriff band