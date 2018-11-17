Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s

Welcome celebration kicks off Santa’s Wonderland experience through December 24

WHAT: Santa will make his grand arrival in Barrie to officially kick off Santa’s Wonderland, the ultimate free family Christmas event, at Cabela’s for the first time ever.

Families are invited to Cabela’s on Saturday, November 17 to welcome Santa as he officially arrives from the North Pole to Santa’s Wonderland – the free event transforms the outdoor retailer into a magical Christmas village with FREE games, fun activities and crafts for the whole family.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s expect to provide more than one million free photos with Santa this year alone.

WHERE: Cabela’s

50 Concert Way

Barrie, ON L4N 6N5

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 17

4:45 p.m. — Media invited to arrive and set up

Call Kimberly Osborne, Event Coordinator, upon arrival: 705-735-8900

• 5 p.m. — Santa’s grand entry

• 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. — Santa gives away a $25 Cabela’s gift card to one lucky winner every half hour

• 6 to 8 p.m. — Free photo with Santa and a 4×6 free photo to take home

• 6 to 8 p.m. — Free crafts: Kids can decorate a Santa stocking

VISUALS & ACTIVITIES:

The Santa’s Wonderland Christmas village offers free photos with Santa and free family holiday activities including fun crafts and games. Features include holiday characters and live elves set amongst a dazzling backdrop of snow-covered hills and illuminated Christmas trees.

• Families watching the spectacle of Santa’s grand arrival

• Children welcoming Santa to Santa’s Wonderland

• Kids help Santa illuminate the store and Christmas tree

• Free games and activities

INTERVIEWS: Sylvie Desjarlais,Sr. Manager, Marketing, E-Commerce & Digital

CONTACT: Sylvie.Desjarlais@cabelas.ca

204-515-6979