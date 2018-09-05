School is cool at RVH
Education and Mental Health program launches
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre celebrated the grand opening of the Day Program today. The program is a service of the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program in partnership with the Simcoe Country District School Board.
“This program is a great opportunity for students to receive mental health support while also attending school. It allows them to better attend school while also working towards mental health and wellness”. says Heather Cochrane, Child and Youth Mental Health Program, Adult Crisis Services Manager.
The space features a large bright activity room, a lounge, waiting area, and a private counselling room. The space is safe and secure with access into the unit by an approved badge entry or via intercom only.
Patti Grace, an educator with the program tells us
“This is something that has been missing in our area, we’ve noticed a higher rate of students that are suffering from mental health and we didn’t really have the opportunities to access facilities in the nature we are providing now”.
“I think this is fantastic to bring the hospital and treatment with education together. It’s an opportunity that will be needed more and more”.
The program will kick off on Friday September 7th with the first four students attending. These students will have a unique opportunity to have all the traditional studies with added recreational therapy sessions which can include meditation, physical activity, arts and mental health counselling.