School is cool at RVH

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre celebrated the grand opening of the Day Program today. The program is a service of the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program in partnership with the Simcoe Country District School Board.

The space features a large bright activity room, a lounge, waiting area, and a private counselling room. The space is safe and secure with access into the unit by an approved badge entry or via intercom only.

Patti Grace, an educator with the program tells us

The program will kick off on Friday September 7th with the first four students attending. These students will have a unique opportunity to have all the traditional studies with added recreational therapy sessions which can include meditation, physical activity, arts and mental health counselling.