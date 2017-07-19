We are now recruiting enthusiastic riders of all ages, shapes and sizes to join us as part of our Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka Cycling Team for this year’s Subaru Centurion The Blue Mountains September 15-17th in Collingwood.

Be part of a great weekend of cycling and camaraderie, helping to meet our fundraising goal of $20,000, all to fund our support groups for adults and children alike. Gilda’s Club runs more than 260 cancer support groups each year. These groups provide integral support, resources and a sense of community across the cancer experience. Ride with us to ensure no one faces cancer alone!

For more information or to register visit Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka Cycling Team