Listen Live

Summer Solstice 2018 in Pictures

some fun facts about the longest day of the year

By News

What exactly is the summer solstice?

It officially marks the start of our summer. It is the longest day of the year and therefore the shortest night of the year for those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere.

And how does this happen?

The summer solstice happens as the tilt of the Earth’s axis inclines towards the sun as it is directly above the Tropic of Cancer.

Fun Fact

On this day in Alaska it is customary to celebrate the Summer Solstice with a game of baseball at midnight.

Did you Know?

In Sweden, single girls celebrate Summer Solstice by placing flowers under their pillow before bedtime as they dream about meeting someone.

Related posts

Wasaga Beach; Meet Real Heroes this Weekend

‘JC’ Doing Well After His Return To Elmvale Jungle Zoo

New Bus Service Connects Midland area to Barrie