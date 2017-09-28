Take Back the Night rally and March ~ Athena’s Sexual Assault Counselling & Advocacy Centre

On September 28th at 6pm in Barrie City Hall, Athena’s Sexual Assault Counselling & Advocacy Centre will host its annual Take Back the Night rally and march. The event is a protest uniting women and children to demand an end to violence against women.

Take Back the Night is an international protest and direct action making visible and realizing the universal right of women to live without fear and violence. The strength of the event comes through the collective voices of women and children, taking action and refusing to accept violence as an inevitable part of our existence.

Kathy Willis, Executive Director of Huronia Transition Homes speaks to the need for community action stating that “Nineteen years ago our sexual assault centre began serving women, and the demand for our services is ever increasing. We must be outraged by the fact that one in four women, and one in two Indigenous women, will be sexually assaulted in their lifetimes. It is rape culture that makes this acceptable, and it is rape culture that must change!”

As a protest, Take Back the Night empowers women to claim their space and walk freely through the streets at night. The event is symbolic of women acting in solidarity, calling out for a world free from violence, and demanding social accountability for equality.

Take Back the Night also celebrates women’s accomplishments and achievements. This year’s rally will feature a speech by Kathy Willis, along with snacks and refreshments. The march will be led by activist, performer and musician, Faith Nolan.