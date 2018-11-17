The GIFTS THAT GIVE FAIR is returning to St. Mary’s Church Hall, 65 Amelia St., Barrie on Sat. Nov. 17 from 10 to 3 and Sun. Nov. 18 from 9 to 1:00. This alternative gift fair brings together not-for-profit organizations working in fair trade, social justice and aid and development initiatives locally and internationally. Through community-building, fair trade initiatives and advocacy and support for the marginalized, these groups put PEOPLE FIRST.

This year, Grandmothers and Grandothers, Sleeping Children Around the World, Days for Girls, Freeset, Doda International, Camphill, Casanicnac, Simcoe Sojourners: Inspired by L’Arche, Fair Trade Barrie, Chalice and Candlelighters Simcoe Parents of Children with Cancer and will join TEN THOUSAND VILLAGES. Purchases made at the fair will make a difference to you and to people in your community and in the developing world.