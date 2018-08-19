2pm – 5pm

Event Description: The event will debut Stage Three: The Wandering Play and follow with an after-party reception to celebrate the cast and crews success. We will also be hosting some young Indigenous local performers at the event. Stage Three: The Wandering is an Indigenous Youth Play. The first of its kind in the Simcoe Country area. It is a story of high school seniors in the Wandering Stage of their lives. They find themselves at crossroads in life and embark on a journey together to discover about more about themselves. It is a play with Ojibway teachings and language incorporated in to embrace the culture and educate the public.

Ticket sales and food donations will fund Indigenous Hunger to Hope and future youth productions