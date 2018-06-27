There’s A Heat Alert

What happens to the body during extreme heat?

The body’s temperature control system can become overwhelmed and the body’s core temperature increases. Sweating helps cool the body, however, when the humidity is high, sweat will not evaporate as quickly. This will prevent the body from releasing heat quickly and high core temperatures can damage the brain or other vital organs.

Are you at risk from extreme heat?

Everyone is at risk, but some individuals are more susceptible to the effects of extreme heat:

Infants and children

Seniors

The homeless

Pregnant women

Individuals who are ill or on certain medications

Individuals who exercise vigorously or play sports outdoors

Individuals who do strenuous outdoor work for prolonged periods of times (e.g. construction or manual labour)

Individuals who are overweight (tend to retain more body heat)

source: Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

SAFETY TIPS FROM HEALTH CANADA

Prepare for the heat

Tune in regularly to local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care

Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need help. Visitors can help identify signs of heat illness that could be missed over the phone

Find ways to keep cool before the hot weather starts. If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly. If you have ceiling fans or other fans they can help as long as the humidity isn’t high. Find an air-conditioned spot close by where you can cool off for a few hours on very hot days. This will help you cope with the heat

Have cool drinks in your vehicle and keep your gas tank topped up

Pay close attention to how you – and those around you – feel Heat stroke is a medical emergency! Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating. Watch for symptoms of heat illness, which include: dizziness or fainting

nausea or vomiting

headache

rapid breathing and heartbeat

extreme thirst (dry mouth or sticky saliva)

decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine

changes of behaviour in children (like sleepiness or temper tantrums) If you have any of these symptoms during extreme heat, move to a cool place and drink liquids right away. Water is best. While waiting for help – cool the person right away by: moving them to a cool place, if you can

applying cold water to large areas of their skin or clothing

fanning the person as much as possible

Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.