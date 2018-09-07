Thief Takes Till And Tickets In Gas Bar Break-In

OPP looking for help in a smash n grab at the Husky gas station on Bayfield Street North.

Police say the suspect threw a rock at the glass door several times before it finally broke around 2:20 Monday morning.

The till and two sleeves of lottery tickets were taken.

The suspect is described as:

male

30-40

heavy set

about six feet tall

wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, black shorts with grey trim on the bottom, black shoes, also wearing white gardening gloves

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to call Huronia West O.P.P. at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

