Thief Takes Till And Tickets In Gas Bar Break-In

Rock used to smash glass door

By News

OPP looking for help in a smash n grab at the Husky gas station on Bayfield Street North.

Police say the suspect threw a rock at the glass door several times before it finally broke around 2:20 Monday morning.

The till and two sleeves of lottery tickets were taken.

The suspect is described as:

  • male
  • 30-40
  • heavy set
  • about six feet tall
  • wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, black shorts with grey trim on the bottom, black shoes, also wearing white gardening gloves

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to call Huronia West O.P.P. at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

banner image via moneysense.ca

