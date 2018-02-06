Listen Live

Top 5 Winter Skate Trails

Lace up your skates for these incredible trails...

By Darryl on the Drive

Discovery Harbour – Penetanguishene

  • Skate along the shores of Georgian Bay at historic Discovery Harbour

Skate Trail Jan. 12 to March 11. Weather permitting. Friday’s 6-9, Saturday’s 1-9 & Sunday’s 12-5. Adm $8 p/p- kids 5 &…

Posted by Discovery Harbour on Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Blue MountainCollingwood

  • It’s Blue Mountain’s newest attraction with a 1.1 km skating loop offering an incredible view of the Niagara Escarpment

HOURS: 

Arrowhead Provincial Park – Huntsville

  • A 1.3 km skating trail through Arrowhead Provincial Park.
  • OPEN: During regular Park hours featuring special torch lit fire and ice nights

Simcoe County Museum – Minesing

  • 1 km long skating trail through the Museum grounds, $10 admission

Fern Resort – Orillia

  • It’s a 1.5 km trail through the countryside

