Top 5 Winter Skate Trails
Lace up your skates for these incredible trails...
Discovery Harbour – Penetanguishene
- Skate along the shores of Georgian Bay at historic Discovery Harbour
Skate Trail Jan. 12 to March 11. Weather permitting. Friday’s 6-9, Saturday’s 1-9 & Sunday’s 12-5. Adm $8 p/p- kids 5 &…
Posted by Discovery Harbour on Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Blue Mountain – Collingwood
- It’s Blue Mountain’s newest attraction with a 1.1 km skating loop offering an incredible view of the Niagara Escarpment
Arrowhead Provincial Park – Huntsville
- A 1.3 km skating trail through Arrowhead Provincial Park.
- OPEN: During regular Park hours featuring special torch lit fire and ice nights
Simcoe County Museum – Minesing
We have new hours in February for the skating trail! Starting this week, the trail will be open from 6:30 to 9 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday nights! The trail is also open Fridays , 1 to 4 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends, conditions permitting.
— Simcoe County Museum (@simcoecountyMUS) February 4, 2018
- 1 km long skating trail through the Museum grounds, $10 admission
Fern Resort – Orillia
- It’s a 1.5 km trail through the countryside