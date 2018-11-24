Township of Tiny Noël au Village

You won’t want to miss out on the Township of Tiny’s Noël au Village and 15th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration! For the first time ever, these two popular events are combining to offer a spectacular lighting of Lafontaine Village. The annual event offers activities for kids, pictures with Santa, festive snacks and drinks, musical performances and of course… the official tree lighting ceremony. It’s truly the best way to kick off the holiday season in your community!