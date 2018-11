Second annual toy and clothing drive! The toys go to the Rock 95 toy drive and the used clothing goes to Barrie “Out of the Cold”. The show is at the snow voyagers ofac club house on Snow Valley rd in Midhurst. There will be bbq for donors and snowmobiles on display for the public to see and prizes for anyone who enters a snowmobile in the show. All prizes and food have been donated by Simcoe County local businesses. Hope to see everyone out there!