VIDEO: Gillette “The Best Men Can Be” Commercial & Controversy

Razor company, Gillette‘s latest commercial takes on toxic masculinity and has fired up some dispute in light of the #MeToo Movement.

Their goal was to break male stereotypes, taking their slogan “The Best A Man Can Get” to a whole different level.

This two minute ad touches on subjects such as bullying and harassment against women by showing those situations and eventually having them rectified.

In an online statement, Gillette wanted to make their goals clear by saying;

“… as a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man”.

The statement also mentioned about how in addition to this ad campaign there is a commitment from the company to donate $1 million per year for the next 3 years to US organizations that help men and boys achieve their personal best.

Feedback has been split since this commercial was released on January 14th, with major celebrity supporters as well as celebrities speaking out against the ad.

This commercial isn’t anti-male. It’s pro-humanity. And it demonstrates that character can step up to change conditions. @Gillette pic.twitter.com/8xrP0kVmEW — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 15, 2019

I’ve used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

.@Gillette is tackling toxic masculinity in their latest campaign. As @GloriaSteinem said, “I’m glad we’ve begun to raise our daughters more like our sons, but it will never work until we raise our sons more like our daughters.” What are your thoughts? https://t.co/5mmr1oHJty — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 15, 2019

(Video & Image Courtesy of Gillette/YouTube)