VIDEO: Gillette “The Best Men Can Be” Commercial & Controversy

Ad Meant to Challenge Male Stereotypes

Razor company, Gillette‘s latest commercial takes on toxic masculinity and has fired up some dispute in light of the #MeToo Movement.

Their goal was to break male stereotypes, taking their slogan “The Best A Man Can Get” to a whole different level.

This two minute ad touches on subjects such as bullying and harassment against women by showing those situations and eventually having them rectified.

In an online statement, Gillette wanted to make their goals clear by saying;

“… as a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man”.

The statement also mentioned about how in addition to this ad campaign there is a commitment from the company to donate $1 million per year for the next 3 years to US organizations that help men and boys achieve their personal best.

Feedback has been split since this commercial was released on January 14th, with major celebrity supporters as well as celebrities speaking out against the ad.

 

