Watch: Demi Lovato Releases New Video For ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Demo Lovato has released a super-steamy the video for her latest single “Tell Me You Love Me“. The clip features Jesse Williams, better known as Dr. Jackson Avery from Grey’s Anatomy as Lovato’s love interest.

The video starts off with Williams getting down on one knee to propose to Demi. It follows their tumultuous “relationship” as they make their way towards the aisle. The video cuts between moments of fighting and moments of romance before moving on to the wedding, which takes an unexpected turn.

Lovato says the title track of her album is “one of her favourites”.

Watch the video below. Warning: This video contains NSFW language.