What If Your Job Was To Be On Vacation For 12 Months?
"Best Job Ever"
How about breakfast in bed for a year, exploring historic sites, enjoying the nightlife…and getting paid for it!
Grupo Vidanta, which runs a chain of resorts in Mexico, is hiring a Professional Vacationer; an Ambassador for Happiness if you will.
And will pay you $120,000 a year.
You need previous sales or hospitality experience, a warmth in interacting with others and be willing to move to Mexico.
“Considering all of Vidanta’s impressive resort amenities… it’s an understatement when we say that the ‘perks’ of this position are endless,” said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta.
Interested?
Apply here.
You have until October 21.