Winter Driving Tip Reminders

Weather and driving conditions can change instantly which means you need to be ready for changing road conditions. South Simcoe police reminding motorists of some key safety tips.

Before heading out, make sure your windows, lights, and mirrors are free from ice and snow. Top up your windshield washer fluid. Have a winter preparedness kit with emergency supplies in your car.

Drive according to conditions; weather can alter visibility and traction in an instant. Use your full headlight system, and always wear your seatbelt.

While driving, plan your route based on the weather. If you can, avoid roads that drift over, or roads that aren’t plowed. Make only essential travel in poor conditions. If you do get stranded, stay in your car and call 9-1-1, emergency workers will work to reach you as soon as possible.

Prepare a winter preparedness kit for your car. The Canadian Automobile Association recommends having the following items in your car, in case of emergency.

Warm winter gloves, toque and boots and a blanket or extra clothing

· Bag of sand or kitty litter

· Small shovel with an ice scraper and/or snow brush

· Candy or chocolate bar for energy

· Extra windshield washer fluid

· First aid kit

· Hard copy local map (not just a GPS unit)

· Flashlight and batteries

· Flares and waterproof matches

· Battery jumper cables

We can all do our part to arrive at our destination safely.