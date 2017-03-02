You Can Take A Tour Around The Moon Starting Next Year

SpaceX announced a plan this week to send two tourists into space in 2018.

Fly me to the moon … Okhttps://t.co/6QT8m5SHwn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2017

The company plans to launch a crewed mission that will take two passengers around the moon. According to a press release, it’ll be the first time in 45 years that humans will go into “deep space”.

The two passengers have already approached the company and have paid a “significant deposit” and Elon Musk has confirmed it’s “nobody from Hollywood”.