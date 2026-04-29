🎨 Colour Tunes: 11 Iconic Songs That Paint Music in Every Shade

Colours and music have always gone hand in hand. A single colour in a song title can set a mood instantly, whether it is the romance of red, the melancholy of blue, or the energy of something bold and bright. These tracks span decades, genres, and moods, but they all share one thing in common, they bring colour to life through sound.

This playlist of listener favourites proves just how powerful a simple colour can be when it becomes part of a song title.

1. “White Wedding” – Billy Idol (1982)

A gritty rock anthem with a rebellious edge. Despite the title, this song is far from traditional romance, instead exploring jealousy and emotional tension wrapped in a signature Billy Idol snarl.

2. “Yellow” – Coldplay (2000)

A breakout hit for Coldplay that blends soft rock and emotional sincerity. Its glowing, heartfelt lyrics made “Yellow” one of the most enduring love-inspired songs of the 2000s.

3. “Rose Coloured Glasses” – Blue Rodeo (1987)

A reflective country rock track about idealism and emotional perspective. It captures the idea of seeing love or life more positively than reality might suggest.

4. “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” – Eiffel 65 (1999)

A Eurodance classic built on an unforgettable hook and futuristic synths. Its quirky lyrics and hypnotic rhythm made it a global late 90s phenomenon.

5. “Purple Rain” – Prince (1984)

A legendary ballad that blends rock, soul, and gospel influences. “Purple Rain” is widely regarded as one of Prince’s most powerful and emotional performances.

6. “Men In Black” – Will Smith (1997)

A fun, futuristic hip-hop track tied to the blockbuster film of the same name. Its catchy hook and playful tone helped it become a defining 90s movie soundtrack hit.

7. “Brown Eyed Girl” – Van Morrison (1967)

A timeless classic celebrating youthful love and nostalgia. Its upbeat melody and storytelling lyrics have made it a staple across generations.

8. “That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Elton John (1983)

A soulful pop ballad about heartbreak and longing. Elton John’s piano-driven sound and emotional delivery make it one of his most beloved tracks.

9. “99 Red Balloons” – Nena (1983)

A synth-pop hit with an unexpected anti-war message. Its catchy melody contrasts with its deeper commentary on misunderstanding and conflict.

10. “Mr Electric Blue” – Benson Boone (2024)

A modern pop track with emotional depth and cinematic energy. Benson Boone brings a fresh sound that blends vulnerability with bold vocal delivery.

11. “Red Red Wine” – UB40 (1983)

A reggae-infused cover that became one of UB40’s biggest hits. Its laid-back rhythm and melancholic lyrics made it a global favourite for decades.

🎧 More Listener-Favourite Playlists

Every Wednesday, 107.5 Kool FM features a themed All Request Listener Lunch where listeners choose the songs that make up the playlist.

You can tune in every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. to hear a mix of nostalgic hits, modern favourites, and listener-picked themes like this one.