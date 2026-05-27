💪 Workout Playlist: 11 Pump-Up Anthems That Bring the Energy Every Time

Some songs just hit differently when you are working out. They do not just play in the background, they push you forward. Whether you are lifting, running, cleaning the house, or powering through the last stretch of a long day, the right track can completely change your energy.

This playlist is built for momentum. Big beats, bold hooks, and iconic choruses that make you feel like you can do one more rep, one more mile, or one more task than you thought possible.

Here are the listener-requested workout anthems that bring the heat every single time.

1. “Sexy and I Know It” – LMFAO (2011)

A high-energy party track that leans fully into confidence and humour. Its booming beat and catchy hook make it a go-to for instant motivation.

2. “Black Betty” – Ram Jam (1977)

A driving rock track built on raw guitar energy and relentless rhythm. It is often used in sports and workout playlists for its intensity and pace.

3. “The Man” – Taylor Swift (2019)

A bold pop anthem about confidence and challenging expectations. Its upbeat production and strong message make it surprisingly effective for motivation.

4. “We Will Rock You” – Queen (1977)

One of the most iconic stomp-clap rhythms in music history. Built for stadiums, this track instantly creates a sense of power and momentum.

5. “Lose Yourself” – Eminem (2002)

A legendary hip-hop anthem about seizing opportunity. Its driving beat and intense storytelling make it one of the most popular workout songs of all time.

6. “Work B*tch” – Britney Spears (2013)

A high-energy electronic pop track that feels built for training sessions. Britney delivers pure attitude and motivation from start to finish.

7. “Edge of Seventeen” – Stevie Nicks (1981)

A guitar-driven rock classic with a steady, hypnotic rhythm. Its iconic riff has made it a long-standing gym favourite.

8. “Eye of the Tiger” – Survivor (1982)

The ultimate workout anthem. Written for Rocky III, it remains one of the most recognizable motivational songs ever recorded.

9. “Physical” – Olivia Newton-John (1981)

A pop classic with infectious energy and a playful tone. Its upbeat tempo makes it perfect for cardio sessions.

10. “Hot in Herre” – Nelly (2002)

A club-ready hip-hop hit that brings instant energy. Its fast rhythm and playful vibe keep momentum high.

11. “Teenage Dirtbag” – Wheatus (2000)

A nostalgic alt-pop rock hit that balances storytelling with a catchy, driving chorus that keeps you moving.

🎧 More Listener-Curated Music Every Week

Every Wednesday, 107.5 Kool FM features a themed All Request Listener Lunch where listeners choose the playlist and bring the energy.

You can tune in every weekday from noon to 1 p.m. to hear curated themes, throwback favourites, and today’s biggest hits.