11 Unforgettable 80s Bangers That Still Make You Dance Today

The 1980s gave us some of the most iconic, danceable, and downright unforgettable songs in pop culture history. From synth-pop anthems to powerhouse ballads, these tracks have stood the test of time, and our listeners couldn’t resist requesting them during this week’s All Request Listener Lunch. Here’s a closer look at some of the ultimate 80s bangers that had everyone singing along.

1. Simple Minds – "Don't You Forget About Me" (1985)

Immortalized in The Breakfast Club, this track is the ultimate 80s anthem of teenage rebellion and longing. Its opening keyboard riff is instantly recognizable, and the soaring vocals from Simple Minds still give us chills decades later.

2. A-ha – "Take On Me" (1985)

A true synth-pop masterpiece, “Take On Me” is famous for both its high-energy beat and groundbreaking animated music video. A-ha’s soaring vocals and the unforgettable keyboard hook make this a track that instantly transports you to the 80s.

3. Deniece Williams – "Let's Hear It For the Boy" (1984)

Featured in the film Footloose, this upbeat, joyful tune is a celebration of love and admiration for that special someone. Deniece Williams’ powerhouse vocals make it an essential feel-good 80s track.

4. Romantics – "That's What I Like About You" (1980)

This rock classic is pure 80s energy. With its catchy guitar riff and playful lyrics, it’s the kind of song that makes you want to jump up and dance, capturing the fun, carefree spirit of the decade.

5. Queen – "Another One Bites The Dust" (1980)

A funk-infused rock hit, this track showcases Queen’s versatility. Driven by John Deacon’s iconic bassline and Freddie Mercury’s commanding vocals, it’s a song that defined 80s pop-rock cool.

6. Prince – "Purple Rain" (1984)

No list of 80s classics is complete without Prince’s epic ballad-rock hybrid. “Purple Rain” blends emotional intensity with stunning guitar solos, cementing Prince as one of the era’s greatest musical innovators.

7. Men At Work – "Down Under" (1981)

This catchy Aussie anthem combines quirky lyrics with a signature flute riff, making it one of the decade’s most memorable international hits. It’s a song that’s as fun to listen to now as it was in the early 80s.

8. Platinum Blonde – "It Doesn't Really Matter" (1984)

One of Canada’s most beloved 80s acts, Platinum Blonde delivered a catchy, synth-driven tune that perfectly embodies the upbeat and stylish sound of mid-80s pop-rock.

9. Tiffany – "I Think We're Alone Now" (1987)

Tiffany brought teen pop to the forefront with this cover of the 1960s hit. Her youthful vocals and the bubblegum pop production made it a chart-topping sensation and a quintessential 80s hit.

10. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – "Relax" (1983)

Provocative, bold, and irresistibly danceable, “Relax” pushed boundaries both musically and culturally. Its synth-heavy production and driving beat made it a club staple in the 80s—and beyond.

11. Michael Jackson – "Billie Jean" (1983)

Arguably one of the most iconic songs of the decade, “Billie Jean” features an unforgettable bassline and showcases Michael Jackson at his peak. Its influence on pop and dance music is still felt today.

Whether you’re reliving your favourite 80s memories or discovering these tracks for the first time, these songs prove that some hits never go out of style.

And if you want to hear more listener-requested tracks, check out our All Request Listener Lunch, happening every weekday from noon to 1 p.m., where our audience picks the playlist for a full hour of fun, throwback, and all-time favourites.

