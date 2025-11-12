11 Wildly Iconic “W” Songs That Never Get Old

There’s something weirdly satisfying about finding a theme that ties your favourite songs together. especially when it’s as random as the alphabet. This week’s listener requests for our Alphabet Soup theme were all about the letter W, and wow, did it deliver. From anthems that shaped generations to dance floor classics and power ballads, this playlist proves that “W” really does stand for winning.

Here are the fan-favourite “W” tracks that made the cut and why they’re still rocking our playlists decades later.

1. Oasis – “Wonderwall” (1995)

You can’t spell 90s nostalgia without “Wonderwall.” The Britpop classic from Oasis became the anthem for moody teens with a guitar everywhere. Whether you’re belting it out around a campfire or reminiscing about your first high school crush, it’s the song that refuses to fade from memory or karaoke nights.

2. En Vogue & Salt-N-Pepa – “Whatta Man” (1993)

A fusion of fierce vocals and hip-hop attitude, “Whatta Man” celebrates the good guys who actually treat women right (a rare pop theme back then!). With that signature ‘90s R&B groove and undeniable confidence, this track still feels empowering today.

3. Bon Jovi – “Wanted Dead or Alive” (1986)

Before country-rock crossovers were cool, Bon Jovi gave us this cowboy anthem for the road warriors and dreamers. It’s gritty, it’s cinematic, and it’s impossible not to sing along when that chorus hits.

4. Loverboy – “Working for the Weekend” (1981)

Is there a better Friday anthem? Probably not. “Working for the Weekend” is that blue-collar rock track that still hits after a long week, reminding us why Saturdays exist to dance, party, and forget about the 9-to-5 grind.

5. Pet Shop Boys – “West End Girls” (1984)

Cool, moody, and totally ahead of its time, “West End Girls” gave synth-pop a stylish edge. With its minimalist production and street-smart lyrics, it’s one of those songs that instantly transports you to neon-lit city nights.

6. 4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up?” (1993)

Equal parts soulful and chaotic, “What’s Up?” became a rally cry for every misunderstood millennial before we even had the word millennial. Linda Perry’s powerhouse vocals and raw emotion made this a timeless scream-along song for anyone asking life’s big questions.

7. Billy Idol – “White Wedding” (1982)

Billy Idol’s smirk alone could power a jukebox, but “White Wedding” turned him into a full-blown MTV icon. The pulsing beat, snarling delivery, and darkly ironic take on marriage made it a rebellious wedding staple that still rocks.

8. Queen – “We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions” (1977)

The ultimate one-two punch of arena anthems. “We Will Rock You” is the stomp-clap rally cry, and “We Are the Champions” is the victory lap. Together, they’re a masterclass in rock showmanship and the perfect soundtrack to any big win.

9. Baha Men – “Who Let the Dogs Out” (2000)

Love it or groan at it, you can’t deny it’s iconic. “Who Let the Dogs Out” took over every party, sports event, and kid’s birthday in the early 2000s. It’s goofy, it’s infectious, and it’s impossible not to bark along when the chorus hits.

10. Aerosmith – “Walk This Way” (1975)

Before Run-DMC made it hip-hop history, Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” was already a rock masterpiece. With that unmistakable riff and Steven Tyler’s swaggering vocals, it remains one of the coolest, funkiest guitar-driven hits ever made.

11. WHAM! – “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” (1984)

Pure pop sunshine. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley bottled up happiness, energy, and neon shorts into one joyful explosion. It’s impossible not to dance, sing, or smile when this one comes on, the ultimate feel-good track to wrap up this “W” playlist.

Keep the Music Going

There you have it — 11 unforgettable “W” songs that prove the alphabet is anything but boring. From rock legends to pop perfection, this list is a reminder that sometimes, all it takes is one letter to tie together decades of music magic.

And if you love discovering themed playlists like this, tune in to 107.5 Kool FM’s All Request Listener Lunch, weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Each Wednesday features a brand-new theme and every song you hear is chosen by listeners just like you!