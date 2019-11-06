2019 BARRIE ARTS AWARDS WINNER MEGAN ANNE – UKULELE WORKSHOP

4pm-6pm

Join 2019 Barrie Arts Awards winner Megan Anne as she leads a workshop on the ukulele. Megan will show the participants the basics of how to play the ukulele, and then lead the group in a jam session, spanning a wide variety of songs. Youth aged 19 years and younger are welcome to participate. No experience necessary. Instruments will be provided, however participants are encouraged to bring their own ukulele or instruments if they wish.