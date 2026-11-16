🎤 The 2027 Grammy Nominations Are Being Announced… And There Are Some BIG Changes!

Music's biggest awards show is getting ready for another year of celebrating the biggest names in music!

Nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to be announced today, with the big reveal streaming live from New York City's Times Square on Grammy.com and the Grammys' YouTube channel.

And this year, the Recording Academy is shaking things up!

There are five new award categories, including Best Latin Song, Best Traditional Folk Album, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration, and Best Asian Pop Music Performance.

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They've also changed the rules for Best New Artist, allowing performers to submit up to FOUR times during their careers instead of three.

Which is great, because apparently you can be in the music business for years and still be considered NEW!

Honestly, I'd love that rule applied to the rest of us.

I've been an adult for decades, but I'd still like to be nominated for Best New Adult.

I'm still figuring out taxes, mortgages and why my back hurts when I sneeze!

The nominations presentation begins at 7:45 a.m. Eastern, with the complete list expected by 9 a.m.Grammy+1

The actual Grammy Awards take place Sunday, February 7th, 2027, live from Los Angeles. And for the first time in more than 50 years, the show is moving back to ABC, with streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.