🎙️ BTS IS SKIPPING THE GRAMMYS... AND THEY HAVE A MESSAGE FOR THE MUSIC INDUSTRY 🎤

The biggest names in K-pop are making a big statement.

BTS says they will not submit their music for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

All seven members of the group shared the same message, saying they hope their music can be appreciated for what it is... not separated by language or where it comes from.

The announcement comes after the Grammys introduced new categories celebrating Asian pop music, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

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While some fans welcomed the recognition, others felt the new categories created a separate lane for Asian artists instead of fully including them in the main awards.

And BTS knows the Grammy stage well.

They've been nominated five times but have never taken home a trophy.

They've been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance three times, plus album of the year for their work with Coldplay and best music video for "Yet to Come."

Despite having one of the biggest fan bases on the planet, BTS has often talked about the challenge of being recognized in Western music spaces.

And their decision comes at a time when K-pop is bigger than ever.

This year marked the first Grammy win for a K-pop act, when "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters won for best song written for visual media.

Basically, K-pop has gone from "Wait... what is this?" to filling stadiums around the world.

Now BTS is asking the music industry a simple question:

Don't just celebrate the music because it's from another country...

Celebrate it because it's great music. 🎶💜