🎙️ PRINCE IS HEADING TO BROADWAY... AND YES, THERE WILL PROBABLY BE A LOT OF PURPLE.

More than 40 years after Purple Rain became one of the most iconic albums and movies of the '80s, Prince's legendary story is making the leap to Broadway.

After more than two years in the works, Purple Rain will officially open at New York City's historic Majestic Theatrenext spring.

Preview performances begin March 12th, 2027, with opening night set for April 12th.

The announcement also lands on a pretty fitting date... it's the 42nd anniversary of the movie's original release back in 1984.

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For longtime Prince fans, it's a chance to relive one of music's greatest stories. For everyone else... it's an opportunity to finally understand why your parents still insist that Purple Rain is one of the greatest albums ever made.

Broadway has done musicals based on ABBA, Queen, Michael Jackson, and Neil Diamond...

So really, Prince was only fashionably late.

The only question now is... will the audience be allowed to sing along?

Because if someone starts belting out Purple Rain beside me, I'm joining in by the second chorus.

Let's just hope they don't ask the audience to wear white. That would be a terrible colour choice for a show called Purple Rain. ☔💜🎸