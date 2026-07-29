🎙️ YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOOD SPIDER-MAN IS BACK... AGAIN! 🕷️

Spider-Man fans, the wait is finally over.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially swung into theatres, marking Tom Holland's return as everyone's favourite web-slinger.

Early reviews are looking pretty strong too. The movie is already sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and while critics are a little divided on the story itself, they all seem to agree on one thing...

Tom Holland has never been better as Peter Parker.

The new film follows a Peter Parker who's still dealing with the fallout from the last movie... where, thanks to a certain spell, almost nobody remembers who he is.

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The movie also introduces Sadie Sink in a mysterious new role that's already getting rave reviews, although Marvel is guarding her secrets tighter than your aunt guards her butter tart recipe.

Tom Holland says he's having the summer of his life, promoting Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey at the same time.

Not a bad year when you're saving New York one day... and starring in ancient Greek epics the next.

Now comes the toughest decision. Do you wait for streaming! Or spend $40 at the theatre after popcorn, drinks and snacks?

Because these days, seeing Spider-Man almost requires the superpower of having disposable income. 🕷️🍿💸