BARBIE 2 IS IN LIMBO... AND KEN MIGHT BE VERY EXPENSIVE 💕💰

Come on Barbie, let's go... negotiate contracts?

Three years after Barbie became a massive Hollywood hit, a sequel still hasn't officially gotten moving, and reports suggest the big problem is exactly what you'd expect:

Money. Lots and lots of Barbie Dreamhouse money.

The original movie made more than $1.4 billion worldwide, so Warner Bros. understandably wants to get the gang back together, including director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, co-writer Noah Baumbach, plus Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

But getting everyone back into Barbieland apparently isn't cheap.

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While the full salary negotiations haven't been made public, reports claim Ryan Gosling could command around $20 million to return as Ken, along with potential box-office incentives as part of the overall dealmaking.

Twenty million dollars. For Ken. Who, let's remember, spent most of the first movie discovering horses and yelling about the patriarchy.

Respect.

But there's also a clock ticking.

Warner Bros. reportedly has until December to work things out before its current franchise arrangement with Mattel expires. If the deal lapses, things could become much more complicated because elements created specifically for Greta Gerwig's version of Barbie wouldn't automatically carry over into whatever Mattel does next.

So basically, Barbie 2 is currently trapped in contract negotiations. Which feels strangely appropriate. Barbie has been an astronaut, doctor, president, veterinarian and fashion designer...

Now she's Corporate Lawyer Barbie.

Accessories sold separately.