From Barbie’s Dreamhouse to Narnia’s Wardrobe: Ronson & Gerwig Reunite

Get ready to swap pink convertibles for magical wardrobes. 🎀➡️🦁

Mark Ronson — yes, the Uptown Funk hitmaker — is teaming up once again with director Greta Gerwig. After the record-breaking success of Barbie, the duo is reuniting for Netflix’s big-screen adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia.

What’s the Story?

Gerwig will write and direct, with Ronson handling the music. The film will dive into The Magician’s Nephew, a prequel to The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Translation: expect a whole lot of magic, talking animals, and maybe less bubblegum pink this time around.

Release Plan

Circle your calendars: the movie will premiere in IMAX on Thanksgiving Day 2026 for a two-week run before streaming on Netflix just in time for Christmas. Perfect for curling up with hot cocoa and pretending you’re in Narnia instead of stuck in Canadian slush.

A Winning Combo

This isn’t their first collab. Ronson was the music mastermind behind Barbie, co-writing hits, producing the soundtrack, and working on the score with Andrew Wyatt. That project earned nods at the Grammys, Golden Globes, and Oscars — no small feat for a movie with a talking doll and a neon rollerblading Ken.

Looks like Gerwig and Ronson are ready to work their magic again — this time with lions, witches, and wardrobes instead of Malibu Dreamhouses.

RELATED: Thanks To Barbie Movie, Old Allan Dolls See Big Spike In Sales