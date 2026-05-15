Drake ‘freezes’ CN Tower for release of ‘Iceman’

Toronto basically turned into an OVO snow globe Thursday night as Drake rolled out the final icy chapter before dropping his long-awaited album Iceman. And because being “extra” is part of the brand at this point, it wasn’t just an album release. It was a full cinematic frost apocalypse. 🧊🔥

Fans gathered downtown Thursday evening as Drake teased “Episode 4” of his livestream series leading up to the release.

The hype train had already been running on pure Red Bull fumes for weeks after giant ice sculptures, frozen Raptors seats, mysterious explosions near Downsview, and cryptic Toronto stunts had fans playing detective harder than moms trying to decode teenage text slang.

Then came the big Thursday night payoff.

The CN Tower lit up in icy blue while massive projection effects made it look like Toronto’s most famous landmark had been frozen solid. Reports say more than 75 projectors and millions of lumens were used during the stunt, because apparently regular album promotion is for amateurs now.

Crowds packed the waterfront as fireworks exploded over the city just before midnight. Somewhere in the distance, condo dogs were absolutely losing their minds.

And then… boom.

Not only did Iceman finally arrive at midnight, but Drake also surprise-dropped TWO additional albums called Habibtiand Maid of Honour. Because releasing one album in 2026 is cute. Releasing three at once? That’s villain behaviour.

The rollout has easily been one of the wildest music campaigns of the year. It started weeks ago with Drake teasing the release date inside a giant block of ice in downtown Toronto.

Fans literally attacked the sculpture with pickaxes, blowtorches, and enough chaotic energy to make city officials deeply uncomfortable. Police even had to step in at one point for crowd control. Canadian Heritage Moment energy.

RELATED: Drake's Giant Ice Blocks Melted By Toronto Fire Services...

Musically, Iceman marks Drake’s first major solo album since 2023’s For All The Dogs, and fans have been treating this release like the Stanley Cup playoffs mixed with group therapy.

Even people who claim they’re “too cool for Drake” were probably sitting in bed at 12:07 a.m. wearing Costco sweatpants and whispering, “Okay fine… one song.” 🎧