The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially has its anthem and it's a Banger!

Shakira and Burna Boy have teamed up for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the tournament, blending Latin pop and Afrobeats into the kind of track that immediately makes you want to pretend you know soccer tactics while aggressively waving a flag.

The song bounces between languages, rhythms, and continents, basically sounding like FIFA turned Spotify’s “global hits” playlist into a musical energy drink.

At one point, Shakira even shouts out countries and soccer powerhouses including Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Japan, Korea, and the Netherlands.

Which means somewhere right now, sports bars across Canada are preparing for people to confidently sing lyrics they absolutely do not know phonetically.

The release comes just after FIFA announced its first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

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That show will feature Shakira alongside Madonna and BTS in what might be the most aggressively international concert lineup ever assembled.

The halftime show is being curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and will help raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

And honestly, FIFA has completely abandoned subtlety at this point.

This isn’t just a soccer tournament anymore. It’s Coachella with shin guards.