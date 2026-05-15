FIFA Super Bowl-style World Cup final halftime show

FIFA has officially decided:

“You know what the World Cup final needs? It's own half-time show!



For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup final is getting a full-blown Super Bowl-style halftime show… and the lineup already sounds like someone smashed together three completely different Spotify playlists at maximum volume.

Headlining the show at MetLife Stadium on July 19 will be Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

Which means this halftime show is about to unite soccer dads, Millennials, K-pop fans, and moms who still remember every word to “Like a Prayer.”

Honestly, somewhere in the world right now, a 45-year-old dad who just wanted to watch football is about to accidentally become a BTS fan.

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FIFA says the concert will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to help children access education and soccer programs around the world.

The performance is also being curated by Chris Martin from Coldplay, which probably means there’s at least a 78% chance somebody will be suspended from the stadium ceiling while confetti falls emotionally.

The whole thing is clearly inspired by the legendary Super Bowl halftime shows, which over the years have featured icons like Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Because next thing you know the Stanley Cup Final is gonna pause Game 7 for a surprise Taylor Swift laser show while Connor McDavid waits awkwardly at centre ice drinking Gatorade.