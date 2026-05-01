Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Duet… and Millennials Are Emotionally Confused (In a Good Way) 💃✨

Pop royalty has entered the chat… and she brought Gen Z with her.

Madonna has officially teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter for a brand-new duet called “Bring Your Love” — and honestly, it’s giving dance floor therapy meets pop culture time warp.

A Collab We Didn’t Know We Needed 🎤

This track is the first taste of Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II, her 15th studio record and first full-length project since Madame X dropped back in 2019.

And pairing up with Sabrina Carpenter? That’s not just a collab — that’s a full generational crossover episode. Like your high school playlist just met your niece’s TikTok feed and decided to go clubbing together.

RELATED: Madonna Is Bringing Back Confessions… and Honestly, We’re Not Mentally Prepared

Coachella Heard It First 🌵🎶

The debut wasn’t subtle either.

Madonna surprised fans at Coachella, casually returning to the stage 20 years after her first appearance like it was no big deal. Meanwhile, the rest of us throw our backs out putting groceries away.

The performance lit up the internet instantly, with fans losing their minds over the pairing and trying to decode what Confessions II is about to deliver.

“Put Your Phone Down and Dance” 📵💃

Sabrina Carpenter summed it up perfectly by telling fans to step away from their screens and actually dance to the song.

Mark Your Calendar 🗓️

Confessions II drops July 3

The Coachella performance hits YouTube May 2

And yes… your summer playlist just upgraded itself