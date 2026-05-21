Canadians Finding Out The World Cup Could Cost Taxpayers Over $1 Billion ⚽💸

Canadians were all excited about the FIFA World Cup coming to Toronto and Vancouver… until they saw the receipt.

A new report from Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer says hosting just 13 World Cup matches could cost taxpayers roughly $1.066 billion.

That works out to about $82 million PER GAME, which is honestly the kind of math that makes your eye twitch a little.

And the timing? Not exactly ideal.

A lot of Canadians are already out here playing financial dodgeball with rent, groceries, gas prices, and the emotional damage caused by opening a grocery app in 2026.

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So naturally, the internet responded exactly how you’d expect:



“Cool, cool cool… I can’t afford strawberries, but at least FIFA’s having a nice time.”

Critics are questioning whether the massive price tag makes sense while affordability issues keep getting worse across the country.

Food bank visits in Canada have reportedly hit record highs, with millions of visits happening in just one month this year alone.

Meanwhile, supporters of the tournament say the World Cup could bring huge tourism dollars, global attention, jobs, and long-term economic benefits.

Governments are calling it a once-in-a-generation moment to showcase Canada on the world stage.

And honestly? Both sides kind of have a point.

On one hand: international exposure, packed hotels, tourism, concerts, restaurants, excitement, global attention.

On the other hand, Canadians are collectively whispering, “Could we maybe fix some stuff first?”

At this point, people aren’t even arguing about soccer.

They’re arguing about priorities… while simultaneously checking FIFA ticket prices they absolutely cannot afford anyway. 🇨🇦⚽💀