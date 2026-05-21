Stephen Colbert Is Saying Goodbye to Late Night TV 🎤📺

After 11 years behind the desk, Stephen Colbert is officially signing off from The Late Show Thursday night… and apparently nobody knows exactly how the finale will end.

Which honestly feels very on-brand for late-night television. One minute it’s celebrity interviews, the next it’s a man in a fish costume singing rewritten weather songs.

The final week has already been stacked with huge guests, including Michael Keaton, Jon Stewart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Springsteen and David Byrne.

There’s also apparently been a bizarre parody called “It’s Raining Fish,” which sounds exactly like the kind of fever dream you land on at 12:47 a.m. while eating shredded cheese over the sink.

CBS announced last summer that Colbert’s show would end for economic reasons, closing the book on a late-night franchise that has existed for 33 years.

Meanwhile, rival hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are both airing reruns during Colbert’s finale, which feels a little like respectfully lowering the lights at the world’s weirdest retirement party.

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CBS plans to replace The Late Show slot with Comics Unleashed, hosted by Byron Allen, who has already promised the new show will avoid politics.

So yes… late-night television may officially be entering its “please just tell jokes and let me sleep” era. 🌙