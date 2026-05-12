Savannah Guthrie Is Hosting a Wordle Game Show Because Apparently We’re All Just Yelling VOWELS at TVs Now

Your morning routine is about to get even more stressful.

Savannah Guthrie has announced she’ll be hosting a brand-new Wordle game show for NBC, proving once and for all that America looked at a five-letter word puzzle and thought: “You know what this needs? Studio lighting and dramatic music.”

The new show is being produced by Jimmy Fallon, who revealed on the Today show that the project has secretly been in development for two-and-a-half years with The New York Times.

Which honestly feels longer than some Marvel phases.

Fallon joked that Savannah was the perfect choice because she “looks like she plays Wordle,” which somehow makes complete sense even though nobody knows what that actually means.

Does she give off “starts every morning with coffee and panic-guessing vowels” energy? Probably.

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Guthrie described the show as “fast-paced and fun” and said it’ll be great for families. Which is adorable, because nothing brings families together quite like one person confidently guessing “MOIST” on national television while everyone else spirals.

The show begins filming this summer and is currently looking for contestants. So if you’ve ever smugly posted your green-square results online like you just solved cold fusion, this may be your moment.

Of course, the announcement also comes during an incredibly emotional time for Guthrie and her family, as they continue dealing with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, who has reportedly been missing since February.

Guthrie admitted it felt strange sharing happy news while navigating such a difficult situation, but said the game show is “something that’s full of joy.”

And honestly? In a world where every TV show is either about murder, cheating, or rich people fighting on yachts… a wholesome word puzzle showdown might be exactly the palate cleanser we need.

Coming this fall:

Middle-aged dads yelling consonants.

Teachers dominating everyone.

And at least one contestant absolutely choking on a word like “QUACK.” 📺🟩