Heated Rivalry Fans Are About to Lose Their Minds Over Season 2

Looks like hockey fans and romance fans are about to be emotionally unwell again.

Heated Rivalry, the steamy hockey drama that quietly took over the internet last year, is gearing up for season two with filming set for Montreal in July and Toronto later this summer.

The Crave series follows rival hockey stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose secret relationship gets harder to hide while dealing with the pressure of pro hockey, fame, and apparently constant yearning.

Basically, it’s part sports drama, part romance, part “staring intensely across locker rooms.”

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Created by Montreal’s own Jacob Tierney, the series quickly built a massive global fanbase and launched lead actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie into internet boyfriend territory overnight.

And honestly, millennials and Gen Z have fully embraced this era of hockey players having feelings instead of just punching each other into the boards for three periods.

Canadian TV really said: “What if hockey… but emotionally devastating?” 🏒🔥