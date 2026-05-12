A Different World Sequel Has Wrapped Filming… And Millennials Are Officially Ready to Enrol at Hillman Again

Dust off your oversized college sweatshirt and prepare to aggressively hum the theme song for the next six months because the A Different World sequel is officially one step closer to reality.

Netflix confirmed that filming for Season 1 wrapped in Atlanta at the end of April, meaning Hillman College is getting ready to welcome a whole new generation of students… and emotionally unstable Gen X and Millennial viewers who suddenly feel 900 years old.

The new 10-episode series follows Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of iconic TV couple Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as she begins freshman year at Hillman College.

Which means yes, somewhere Dwayne is still probably flipping those glasses up dramatically.

The cast list is stacked with returning fan favourites, including Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy reprising their legendary roles, alongside returning cast members like Cree Summer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenifer Lewis, and Glynn Turman.

And because nostalgia alone apparently wasn’t enough, Method Man has joined the cast as Coach Coles.

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Honestly? That sentence feels like it was generated by a very confused 1998 time traveller.

Fans also noticed a few familiar names missing from the reunion lineup. Lisa Bonet, who helped launch the original series as Denise Huxtable, hasn’t announced a return. Neither has Marisa Tomei, and Sinbad is also absent as he continues recovering after suffering a stroke in 2020.

The original series aired from 1987 to 1993 and became one of the most beloved sitcoms of its era, blending comedy, college life, culture, and serious social issues before that was really common on TV.

It also had a ridiculous guest star roster including Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Tupac Shakur, and En Vogue.

Basically, if you were famous in the late ’80s or early ’90s, you probably wandered through Hillman at some point.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but one thing is already certain! The second that theme song hits, an entire generation is going to start reminiscing about college… even if their actual college experience was mostly microwaved ramen and panic. 📺🎓