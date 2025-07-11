It’s Official: A Scrubs Reboot Is Happening – And the OG Cast Is Coming Back!

Get ready to head back to Sacred Heart — Scrubs is officially making its comeback!

ABC has greenlit a reboot of the beloved medical sitcom, and yes, your favourites are returning. Zach Braff (J.D.), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), and Donald Faison (Turk) are all scrubbing in once again — and this time, they’re not just starring, they’re also executive producing. Original series creator Bill Lawrence is back on board too, with longtime collaborators Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra stepping in as showrunners.

So, what can fans expect from the new Scrubs? According to Deadline, the series will reunite J.D. and Turk as they navigate a very different medical world — new interns, new challenges, but the same hilarious and heartwarming bromance. Expect plenty of familiar faces and a few surprises as old and new characters collide.

There’s also hope that Judy Reyes (Carla) will return, even though she’s currently starring in ABC’s High Potential. Scheduling is reportedly being worked out to allow her to appear in both shows.

As for a premiere date? Nothing is set in stone yet, but Scrubs fans can expect the reboot to land sometime during the 2025–26 midseason. In the meantime, you can catch up on all nine original seasons — now streaming on Hulu.