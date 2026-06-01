Swifties Called it! Taylor Swift Is Officially Joining the Toy Story Universe

Swifties can officially celebrate because one of the internet's biggest fan theories has turned out to be true.

After weeks of speculation, mysterious billboards, and countless online clues, Taylor Swift has confirmed she's releasing a brand-new song for Toy Story 5.

The track, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, arrives June 5 and will be featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack when the film hits theatres on June 19.

The Fan Theory That Turned Out To Be True

Rumours about a Taylor Swift and Toy Story 5 collaboration began swirling last month when mysterious "TS" billboards started appearing around the world.

The signs featured the familiar Disney-Pixar cloud design along with the letters "TS" in bright yellow. Swifties quickly noticed another detail: there were 13 clouds on the billboard, a number famously associated with Swift.

Billboards appeared in multiple countries, including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, sending fans into detective mode.

As it turns out, they were right.

On Monday morning, visitors to TaylorSwift.com were greeted by a new countdown featuring Jessie from Toy Story standing on a ranch with a Toy Story 5 billboard in the background, officially confirming the collaboration.

A Return To Taylor's Country Roots

According to Pixar, the song was inspired by Jessie and her ongoing journey throughout the Toy Story franchise.

The character first captured fans' hearts in Toy Story 2, and it appears her story plays a significant role in the upcoming film.

Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton praised Swift's contribution, saying her connection to Jessie was immediate and that the song felt like it had always belonged in the Toy Story world.

For longtime fans, the track also marks something of a return to Swift's country roots, blending her storytelling style with the emotional themes that have always been at the heart of Pixar's beloved franchise.

Taylor Says It Was A Dream Come True

Swift shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that writing for the franchise was a lifelong dream.

She explained that she grew up loving the Toy Story films and was inspired to write the song immediately after watching an early version of Toy Story 5.

According to Swift, the song came together almost instantly after the screening.

Looking Back, The Clues Were Everywhere

In classic Swift fashion, fans are now revisiting all the hints they may have missed.

Some eagle-eyed Swifties pointed to an April outing in New York City where Swift wore a blue-and-white striped dress, carried a yellow handbag, and sported bright red heels — colours that just so happen to match the Toy Story 5 poster.

At the time, many dismissed it as another fan theory.

Now, it looks like the clues may have been there all along.

I Knew It, I Knew You arrives June 5, while Toy Story 5 hits theatres on June 19.