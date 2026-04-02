🧸🚀 To Infinity… and Screen Time Limits? ‘Toy Story 5’ Is Here

Grab your tissues and your childhood, because Toy Story 5 is officially on the way.

Disney and Pixar just dropped the first trailer, and yes — Woody, Buzz, and the whole toy gang are back like no time has passed… except emotionally, we are all fragile now.

The movie hits theatres June 19, and this time? The enemy isn’t a villain…

It’s screens. 📱😬

📱 The Plot Twist We All Saw Coming

Bonnie has a new obsession: a Lilypad tablet (voiced by Greta Lee), and suddenly the toys are facing their biggest threat yet… being ignored.

Honestly, this one hits a little too close to home.

RELATED: Conan O’Brien Joins Toy Story 5 as a Brand New Character Named Smarty Pants

🤠 Woody’s Back… And Buzz Has Jokes

Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) returns after choosing independence in the last film, reconnecting with the crew via walkie-talkie before jumping back into the action.

Buzz (Tim Allen) is still Buzz, which means… yes, there’s some playful chirping when Woody shows up again.

Meanwhile, Jessie (Joan Cusack) steps up to rally the toys as they try to win Bonnie back from the glowing grip of technology.

🧩 The Whole Crew Is Back (And Then Some)

Fan favourites are returning, including:

Forky (Tony Hale)

Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie

And… a whole squad of Buzz Lightyears (because one wasn’t enough chaos)

There are also some new voice changes for classic characters, as the franchise continues after the loss of legends like Don Rickles and Estelle Harris ❤️

🎬 Pixar’s Still on a Roll

The film is directed by Andrew Stanton, with Pixar riding high after the massive success of Inside Out 2, which pulled in over $1.5 billion globally.

Translation: they know exactly how to emotionally destroy us again.

🎤 Final Thought

We went from:

“Andy’s toys growing up.”

To:

“Toys competing with iPads”

This isn’t just a sequel… It’s a full-blown existential crisis with googly eyes.

And yes… we will absolutely be crying in a theatre near us. 🍿😭