The White Lotus Season 4 Just Added More Big Names and Millennials Are Ready to Check In

Pack your oversized sunglasses and emotional baggage because The White Lotus is heading to France for Season 4.

The hit HBO series has announced another batch of cast members joining the upcoming season, and the guest list is getting more impressive by the minute.

Among the newest additions are Heather Graham and Rosie Perez, alongside Ben Schnetzer, Tobias Santelmann, Frida Gustavsson, and Laura Smet.

They'll join an already stacked cast that includes Laura Dern, Steve Coogan, Kumail Nanjiani, Sandra Bernhard, Vincent Cassel, Chris Messina, Alexander Ludwig, Max Greenfield and more.

At this point, the cast list is starting to look like the seating chart at Hollywood's most expensive wedding.

Bonjour, Drama

Like previous seasons, the story will follow a fresh group of wealthy vacationers enjoying a luxurious getaway that will almost certainly end in chaos, secrets, awkward encounters, and at least one person making very questionable life choices.

Because it wouldn't be The White Lotus otherwise.

RELATED: The White Lotus Heads to France for Season Four 🇫🇷✨

This time, creator Mike White is taking viewers to France. Filming is already underway in Paris and along the French Riviera, including the stunning Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez.

Why Millennials Love This Show

Since debuting in 2021, The White Lotus has become appointment television for millennials who enjoy watching rich people make terrible decisions while vacationing in places we'll never be able to afford.

The series has previously taken viewers to Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, mixing luxury travel with mystery, satire, and enough uncomfortable dinner conversations to make Thanksgiving look relaxing.

One thing fans have learned over the years is that checking into The White Lotus is easy.

Checking out? Not always.

And honestly, if Heather Graham and Rosie Perez are involved, we're already booking the trip.