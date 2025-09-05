The White Lotus Heads to France for Season Four 🇫🇷✨

Pack your bags (and your drama), because The White Lotus is officially checking into France for its fourth season!

A Luxury Passport Stamp

So far, HBO’s hit comedy-drama has taken us to Maui, Sicily, and Thailand—each time filming at real-life Four Seasons hotels and sparking a huge tourism boom known as the “White Lotus Effect.” Now, the next stop is France, and you can bet fans will be Googling flight prices the second filming starts.

From Beaches to Bordeaux?

Creator Mike White has admitted he’s not a fan of cold climates, which might explain why the series has mostly leaned into tropical vibes. But France opens up all kinds of possibilities—from chic Parisian hotels to dreamy vineyards and coastal escapes.

Coming Soon

Production is expected to kick off next year. Until then, we’ll just have to rewatch seasons one through three and argue about which character we’d least want to share a resort with.