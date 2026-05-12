Martin Short Opens Up About Family Tragedy in New Documentary Marty, Life is Short

Canada’s favourite chaotic uncle, Martin Short, is getting deeply personal in his new documentary Marty, Life is Short, which officially starts streaming today on Netflix.

In a new interview with CBS News, Short opened up about the devastating loss of his daughter Katherine, who died by suicide earlier this year after battling serious mental health challenges for a long time.

“It’s been a nightmare for my family,” Short said.

The 76-year-old actor spoke candidly about Katherine’s struggles with borderline personality disorder nd her mental health issues, saying she “did the best she could until she couldn’t.”

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https://x.com/CBSSunday/status/2053895459303764206

Short also reflected on how society views mental illness, comparing it to physical illnesses like cancer, which took the life of his wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010.

“It’s a disease,” he explained, adding that sometimes, tragically, those diseases become terminal.

The documentary follows Short’s legendary comedy career, from SCTV and Saturday Night Live to scene-stealing roles in Father of the Bride, Only Murders in the Building, and basically every interview where he behaves like a caffeinated theatre kid who found the espresso machine.

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, the film includes rare behind-the-scenes footage and stories from Short’s decades in entertainment. It’s also dedicated to Katherine and to Short’s longtime friend Catherine O'Hara, because apparently Canada was trying to emotionally destroy us all in one documentary.

RELATED: Canadian comedy legend Martin Short has postponed upcoming tour dates following the death of his daughter, Katherine.

Fans expecting wall-to-wall comedy should know this isn’t just a highlight reel of iconic characters and red carpet moments. It’s also an honest look at grief, resilience, mental health, and how humour sometimes becomes the duct tape holding life together.