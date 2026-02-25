Canadian comedy legend Martin Short has postponed upcoming tour dates following the death of his daughter, Katherine.

The Pabst Theatre Group and the Orpheum Theatre announced Tuesday, February 24, that scheduled performances featuring Short and longtime collaborator Steve Martin in Milwaukee and Minneapolis later this week would be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Tickets will be honoured for rescheduled dates once they are announced.

Katherine Hartley Short, daughter of the Hamilton-born actor and his late wife Nancy Dolman, has died at the age of 42.

In a statement shared with CBC News, a representative for the family confirmed the loss, saying they are grieving deeply and requesting privacy during this time. Katherine was remembered as someone who brought warmth, kindness and joy to those around her.

Short also paid tribute to his daughter in a heartfelt message, describing her as a bright light in their lives whose spirit touched everyone she met.

Katherine is survived by her father and her brothers, Henry and Oliver. Her mother passed away in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer. While Katherine largely stayed out of the spotlight professionally, she was often seen supporting her father at industry events and public appearances.

Her death was reported Monday evening at her home in the Hollywood Hills.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available:

Canada’s Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call or text 988

Call or text 988 Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 or text 686868; live chat available online

1-800-668-6868 or text 686868; live chat available online Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Resources and crisis services available by province and territory

Resources and crisis services available by province and territory Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH): Guidance on how to support someone who may be at risk

Warning signs that someone may be struggling can include suicidal thoughts, increased substance use, anxiety, withdrawal, feelings of hopelessness, or a sense of being trapped. Reaching out and starting a conversation can make a meaningful difference.